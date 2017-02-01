Obama administration official to lead Colorado Department of Higher Education

(Photo: COLORADO DEPT. OF HIGHER EDUCATION)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Colorado Department of Higher Education has a new executive director, Gov. John Hickenlooper's office announced today.

Kim Hunter Reed comes to Colorado after serving in former President Barack Obama's administration as deputy under-secretary of education. She will take the helm effective Feb. 15.

"I am grateful ... for the opportunity to continue serving as an advocate for education and champion for students in such a dynamic state," Reed said. "I look forward to collaborating with this talented team, education leaders and diverse stakeholders as we focus on strengthening outcomes and advancing talent development in Colorado."

Reed also worked in Louisiana as executive vice president of the public University of Louisiana System. She's held positions as chief of staff and deputy commissioner for public affairs for the Louisiana Board of Regents, as well as deputy chief of staff and director of policy and planning for then-Gov. Kathleen Blanco.

