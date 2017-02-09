Parental leave to attend academic activities passes CO House

Colorado State Capitol (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - For the longest time, some parents missed parent-teacher conferences or school events not because they didn't care but because they couldn't get off work.

Colorado passed a law in 2009 giving parents time off to attend important school meetings.

The law, which expired in 2015, had required that companies with 50 or more workers give employees up to 18 hours of leave from work per academic year to attend their child's academic activities.

The new bill specifically outlines what is considered academic activity.

“Parent teacher conferences, dropout prevention, truancy— those types of things,” Attorney Curtis Graves with the Mountain States Employers Council said.

Under the bill, parents have to give at least a week's advance notice that they need the time. Under the proposal, companies don't have to offer paid parental leave.

“Up until a year ago-- at my last job— I didn't have any paid time off so if I took time to attend events at my kids’ school, that was time I lost,” Michelle Conder said.

The bill now moves forward to a recorded third vote reading.

