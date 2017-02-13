Parents weigh in on proposed school start time changes

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - The Cherry Creek School District heard from parents about a plan to change the school start time next school year.

The proposed changes would affect all Cherry Creek high schools, middle schools and elementary schools.

Monday, district leaders shared their reasoning behind the idea, which would push back start times for high schools by 65 minutes, and middle schools by an hour to 50 minutes.

Elementary schools would begin 65 minutes earlier.

Here’s a look at the current and proposed start times.

CURRENT SCHEDULE 2016-2017

START DISMISS

High School 7:10 a.m. 2:30-2:51 p.m.

Middle School 7:50-8:10 a.m. 2:50-3:10 p.m.

Elementary School 9:00 a.m. 3:30 p.m.

PROPOSED SCHEDULE 2017-2018

START DISMISS

Elementary School 7:55 a.m. 2:40 p.m.

High School 8:15 a.m. 3:30 p.m.

Middle School 8:50 a.m. 3:45 p.m.

The district studied what it could do to accommodate adolescent sleep patterns.

Opinions on the proposal varied.

One parent of an elementary school student was worried about her child having to walk to school so early.

The board is expected to vote on the proposal on March 11.

(© 2017 KUSA)