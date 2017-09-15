Peyton Manning makes surprise visit to DU music school

Peyton Manning visits the DU Lamont School of Music. (Photo: DU Lamont School of Music)

From munching on chicken parm sandwiches to acting as the 'Commish' to fishing with country music stars, retirement seems to be treating future hall-of-famer Peyton Manning pretty darn well.

The former Broncos quarterback and Super Bowl Champion Manning visited DU's Lamont School of Music this week.

His appearance was a surprise to students attending the school's opening convocation.

About 300 students greeted Manning with raucous applause as he spoke with the school's director, Nancy Cochran.

Their conversation, according to a DU Facebook post, centered on the similarities between musicians and athletes and the 'importance of preparation and hard work in both professions.'

Peyton Manning visits the DU Lamont School of Music. (Photo: DU Lamont School of Music)

© 2017 KUSA-TV