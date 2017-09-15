KUSA
Peyton Manning makes surprise visit to DU music school

Kelly Jensen, KUSA 12:28 PM. MDT September 15, 2017

From munching on chicken parm sandwiches to acting as the 'Commish' to fishing with country music stars, retirement seems to be treating future hall-of-famer Peyton Manning pretty darn well.

The former Broncos quarterback and Super Bowl Champion Manning visited DU's Lamont School of Music this week.

His appearance was a surprise to students attending the school's opening convocation.

About 300 students greeted Manning with raucous applause as he spoke with the school's director, Nancy Cochran.

Their conversation, according to a DU Facebook post, centered on the similarities between musicians and athletes and the 'importance of preparation and hard work in both professions.'

 

