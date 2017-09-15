Police activity prompts lockouts at 4 schools

KUSA - Four Boulder Valley schools were placed on lockout Friday afternoon due to police activity in the area, a district spokesperson said.

Kohl Elementary, Emerald Elementary, Broomfield Heights Middle and Broomfield High Schools were all impacted, according to Randy Barber with Boulder Valley Schools.

He said the lockout affects the dismissals at the elementary schools, and that they are working to get information from parents about how to best go about getting them home for the day.

What the nature of the police activity was is unclear.



