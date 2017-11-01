Lockdown lifted at East High, no weapon found

East High School is on lockdown. (Photo: Andy Buck, KUSA)

KUSA - A lockdown at a Denver high school has been lifted after police say no weapon was found on campus Wednesday morning.

According to a Denver Public Schools spokesperson, a student called Safe2tell around 9 a.m. to report another student at East High School possibly had a weapon in his or her backpack.

Safe2tell is a way for students to anonymously report concerns or threats in schools.

Classrooms were put on a modified lockdown, which means classes were locked and students could not move around in the building.

Denver police responded to the school, but did not find a weapon. The lockdown was lifted and students were released to lunch just after 10:30 a.m.

According to our team on the scene, there is still a police presence at East High School.

UPDATE: Officers are clearing the scene. No weapon was located. #Denver https://t.co/Zlq4jKEFyC — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 1, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV