Power outage puts Clear Creek schools on delay

Generic photo of a school hallway (Photo: G3)

KUSA - Students at Clear Creek schools will get some unexpected extra sleep Wednesday.

The district will delay classes two hours due to a power outage at the high school. That means classes will begin at approximately 10:20 a.m.

Buses will also be delayed two hours, Clear Creek Schools said in a bulletin on its website.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and notify families if a full closure is necessary,” the bulletin goes on to read.

The IREA power outage map shows a big concentration of outages in the eastern part of Clear Creek County. There were 972 people without power there as of around 6 a.m.

Power is expected to be restored sometime between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., the website says.

You can see the outage map here: http://bit.ly/2mKhfFo

(© 2017 KUSA)