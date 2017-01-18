Pro-life student group sues CSU over grant denial

A student group says it's suing Colorado State University after alleging the school refused to provide grant money to bring a pro-life speaker to campus. (Photo: Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A pro-life student group at Colorado State University said it is suing the university after it allegedly was denied money from a mandatory student fee it hoped to use to bring a pro-life speaker to campus.

According to the lawsuit, which has not yet appeared in online court database PACER, CSU forced members of Students for Life at CSU "to contribute to a viewpoint-based funding forum that funds speech with which they disagree without affording them the opportunity to respond in kind."

The group wanted to use student activity fee money to bring Josh Brahm of the Equal Rights Institute to campus this past fall. The institute describes itself as "dedicated to training pro-life advocates to think clearly, reason honestly and argue persuasively."

In the application denial, university officials told Students for Life that Brahm was not "entirely unbiased" and some people "won't necessarily feel affirmed in attending the event," according to the filing.

