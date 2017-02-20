A group of Rangeview High School students talk about their potential trip to Washington D.C. (Photo: Nelson Garcia)

AURORA - A group of 12 Rangeview High School students just want a chance to take a trip to Washington D.C. like their peers at other schools. The problem is most of them come from low income families and they're struggling to raise the funds to go.

"We're just a group of kids trying to make a positive impact," Onyi Ozoma, senior said. "We just feel like our nation is kind of coming apart, so we wanted to do something that is unifying."

Senior Nina Boyimbo says this trip is not about sight seeing. She says the students want to launch a social movement starting with inspiration they hope to get in Washington D.C.

"We are kinda living in a time where our nation is really divided and thing we that we really feel kind of lost," Boyimbo said. "They always tell you, you're tweeting about it, but what what are you going to do about it and so here we are doing something about it."

But, the students the problem is finances.

"We don't come from a background where we have a lot of money. So, paying for this trip is the biggest concern right now," Ozoma said.

These students come from low income families. Some of them are immigrants to this country. For months, the students held fundraisers with the goal of coming up with $20,000 to pay for the 12 students and teachers to go. But, they are still less than halfway to their goal with little time left.

"I have to work a part-time job just to take care of myself," Boyimbo said.

Social studies teacher Samantha Westerdale says her students are passionate about going, but are frustrated that money is a barrier.

"It's an emotional attachment almost in terms of the history that you see that is there," Westerdale said.

The students care about this trip so much, they put their graduation on the line. Rangeview High School fronted some of the money with for the trip with hopes that the students can come up with the rest. If they don't come up with the all the funds, the students still have to pay the school back. If these low income students can't pay the school back, they may not be allowed to graduate.

"The situation that I'm most worried about is if we cannot pay this money, we won't be able to go and there's a risk we cannot graduate," Anaya RIchie, senior said.

If you to find out more about their fund raising efforts, click here: http://bit.ly/2kgm2y3

"Our students will always find a way," Westerdale said. "Our students are not individuals who give up easy."

