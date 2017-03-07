Regis University to launch 'innovation lab' with donation

Regis University (Photo: Kelly Jensen)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Regis University will build and launch an innovation incubator and design space on its northwest Denver campus following a $1 million gift.

Jamie and Elizabeth "Ann" Gronowski donated the money to support the construction, furnishing, technology and operating of the design studio, which will be a modern "think space" for the university and local business leaders.

