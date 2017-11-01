Toy gun prompts lockout at Manual High School

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Someone with a toy gun prompted a brief lockout at Manual High School on Wednesday.

Denver Police say they received a report that someone was near Manual High School with a weapon.Officers later found that person, who had a toy gun.

Manual is located on East 28th Ave near Fuller Park in the Whittier neighborhood.

Earlier Wednesday, a report of someone at the school possibly with a weapon prompted a modified lockdown. No weapon was found, but there was an increased police presence on campus.

