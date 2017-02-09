Threat closes all Roaring Fork high schools

Generic photo of an empty hallway

KUSA - What Roaring Fork Schools is calling an “anonymous online threat of violence” by an 18-year-old who is possibly a student early Thursday morning has closed all of the high schools in the western Colorado district.

In addition, all of the elementary and middle schools in the district are on lockout.

“A lockout means we lock all doors, staff are on high alert, and additional law enforcement are on site,” a Facebook post from Roaring Fork Schools said.

According to a news release, the threat was made by an 18-year-old senior on an online forum against their school. The IP address on the post was traced to the Carbondale area. It's unclear which school the suspect attended.

Roaring Fork Schools said it will “continue to communicate as we know more.”

At this time, no injuries have been reported and no students are believed to be in danger. Law enforcement is actively investigating the threat. It's unclear if any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about hte incident is asked to call Carbondale Police at 970-963-2662 or make a report at www.safe2tell.org.

The Roaring Fork School District is comprised of 12 schools serving Glenwood Springs, Basalt and Carbondale. It has four elementary schools, three middle schools, four high schools and one charter school, according to its website.



