Ruby Dee goes back to school!

She's got the perfect assignment for a kid reporter: Back to school

TaRhonda Thomas, KUSA 11:21 AM. MDT August 22, 2017

DENVER – Who better to interview kids on back to school… than an actual kid who’s actually going back to school?

And, at 9NEWS there’s only one reporter for the job: Ruby Dee.

The precocious kid got her start in reporting, last year when she interviewed groundbreaking principal ballerina Misty Copeland and supermodel Tyra Banks.

But Ruby Dee’s grown a lot over the summer. As she begins her venture into first grade, she asked other kids how they feel about going back to school. Their answers are nothing short of hilarious. Click the video box above to see for yourself!

