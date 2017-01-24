How housing affects declining school enrollment in downtown Denver

(Photo: Anusha Roy, KUSA)

KUSA - It's no secret Denver is growing.

With more demand for houses, rents are up close to downtown, in turn driving some families out.

As a result, schools near downtown are shrinking.



The decline is tied to money, extracurricular activities and overall how good the school is. When a school drops below 200 kids, there's a problem.

(Photo: Anusha Roy, KUSA)

This issue came to light last week when it was announced Gilpin Montessori School was being shut down in the Five Point neighborhood.



"That has a profound and damaging affect on that community," Denver Public School Superintendent Tom Boasberg said.

Boasberg says over a decade, neighborhoods like the Highlands lost 55 percent of their school age kids and Five Points lost 41 percent.

(Photo: Anusha Roy, KUSA)

In Colorado, state funding is handed out per student.



"If the enrollment declines by half, the funding declines by half," Boasberg said, " They have fewer teachers and can't offer choice and vibrancy in extracurriculars."

The average rent for a one bedroom apartment was more than $1,500 by the middle of 2016, according to statistics from the Downtown Denver Partnership. The average household size was 1.4, meaning most of those residents don't have school-aged children.

(Photo: Anusha Roy, KUSA)

The issue extends from Five Points to northwest Denver, including Jefferson Park and Barnum.

DPS is the fastest growing school district in the country, according to the superintendent.

However, the growth is happening in other parts of the city like Stapleton and Green Valley Ranch where new schools are being built.

