Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos coming to Denver

(Via Getty Images)

DENVER - U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is coming to Denver on Wednesday as part of her "Rethink School" Tour.

The idea of the visit is to "highlight innovative and groundbreaking work happening in schools across America," according to a press release on the Department of Education's website.

DeVos will be stopping at the Firefly Autism House in Denver, a therapy and behavioral center for children with autism that opened in December 2002.

While in Colorado, DeVos will also go to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

The "Rethink School" tour began in Wyoming on Tuesday. DeVos will continue visiting schools in Nebraska, Missouri and Indiana through Friday.

© 2017 KUSA-TV