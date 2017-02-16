Skinner Middle School employees skip work in protest

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Employees who work in Skinner Middle School’s cafeteria did not show up to work for a time Thursday because they were participating in the ‘Day Without Immigrants.’

This prompted dozens of parents to get calls from their kids asking them to bring them lunch or check them out of school.

While most parents say they are supportive of the protest, they say there was too much confusion about why they weren’t notified earlier.

Dozens of parents ended up coming to the school with sack lunches and fast food to help.

There were rumblings of the planned protest on social media Wednesday.

According to message from the school to parents, when the cafeteria workers saw how much trouble the protest was causing, they came back.

Businesses across the U.S. closed for the ‘Day Without Immigrants’ protests, which comes on the heels of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigration that includes plans to build a border wall and a temporary immigration ban on nationals from certain Muslim-majority nations.

Skinner Middle School is located at 3435 W. 40th Avenue in Denver.

(© 2017 KUSA)