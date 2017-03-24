KUSA
Close
Breaking News Traffic cameras
Closings Alert 41 closing alerts
Close

Spring storm closes multiple schools

KUSA 7:51 AM. MDT March 24, 2017

KUSA - Multiple large school districts in Colorado were closed Friday due to a spring storm that caused blizzard-like conditions south and west of metro Denver.

The Douglas County School District, Cherry Creek School District and Elbert School Dist. 200 were three of the dozens of schools that closed.

Multiple government offices also closed.

FULL FORECAST: Read our full weather forecast here

LIVE VIDEOTraffic cameras in the Denver metro area

WEATHER PAGESee our interactive radar and hour-by-hour forecast

CLOSINGSMultiple school districts are closed due to the storm

VIDEOA look at weather conditions from 9NEWS reporters

RELATEDThousands without power in metro Denver

While roads were simply wet in Denver, south and east of Castle Rock, it was a different story. The wintry conditions prompted multiple major road closures across the state and left thousands without power.

You can see the full list of closures and delays here: http://www.9news.com/closings

We want to see your weather reports! Share your weather photos using #9wx or by uploading them to yourtake.9news.com

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories