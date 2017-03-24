Spring storm closes multiple schools

A view of the snow in Larkspur. (Photo: Dan & Christina Belger)

KUSA - Multiple large school districts in Colorado were closed Friday due to a spring storm that caused blizzard-like conditions south and west of metro Denver.

The Douglas County School District, Cherry Creek School District and Elbert School Dist. 200 were three of the dozens of schools that closed.

Multiple government offices also closed.

While roads were simply wet in Denver, south and east of Castle Rock, it was a different story. The wintry conditions prompted multiple major road closures across the state and left thousands without power.

