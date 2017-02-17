State looks into use of 'Blended Learning'

Teachers in Grand Valley Middle School in Parachute combine online content and classroom instruction to use a Blended Learning method in reaching students. (Photo: Nelson Garcia)

PARACHUTE - In small school districts across Colorado, teachers like Kelley Glover have to reach varying levels of students within the same class.

"I teach both math and science," Glover said.

She works at Grand Valley Middle School in Parachute where teachers use a method of Blended Learning. Glover says she can assign different levels of work to different students while receiving face-to-face support in the classroom.

"The kids are able to take that home, to read about the assignments, to understand what they are and then come back and ask me questions," Glover said.

Grand Valley Middle School is part of Garfield County School District 16 with a total student population of 1,200. Superintendent Dr. Ken Haptonstall says his district has a 50 percent mobility rate and a demographic of families where around 70 percent are low income.

"We do some great things with kids who come from some pretty tough situations," Haptonstall said.

He says Blended Learning is a way to use his teachers and resources more efficiently by combining online lessons with classroom instruction. Students follow their academic progress on a continuum which outlines exactly what they need to learn.

"We are really talking about giving kids the capacity to learn anywhere, anytime, but beyond that to really personalize their learning," Haptonstall said.

The challenge, Haptonstall says, is doing so under a time of struggling finances.

"When I look around the state at other school districts, other superintendents, and the thought of where they are financially, there's a crisis coming," Haptonstall said.

Now, the state of Colorado wants to look deeper into the use of Blended Learning. Under the passage of House Bill 16-1222, the state commissioned that a statewide blended roadmap be created. Troy Lange is leading the project under the new initiative called Colorado Empowered Learning.

"We're putting all that into a statewide vision and road map so that as a state, we can agree kind of where we need to move in terms of Blended Learning," Lange said.

Lange says this information can show where support is needed.

"Enhance the quality of learning opportunity, equity, and access for all kids regardless of their zip code or where they live," Lange said.

Nathan Humphrey is the director of technology for Garfield County School District 16. He says supporting schools is one thing, but that's not where the help is truly needed.

"Broadband is an extremely important piece to making this a reality, not only broadband to our buildings, to our school institutions, but also to our families," Humphrey said. "Controlling those inequities outside of our four walls, that has to be the next step."

Colorado Empowered Learning will hold meetings across the state to gather information and input on the use of Blended Learning. Those meetings will start sometime in March, according to Lange. If you want to find out more, click here: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cel.

"Blended Learning has the potential to really close that equity gap that we see in terms of schools whether it be based on school size or whether it be based on socio-economic status," Lange said.

Glover says Blended Learning offers students a wider variety of class offerings and allows her to teach students at each individual level.

"It just definitely gives me more freedom in my teaching and planning," Glover said. "So, it helps us kind of get more in."

