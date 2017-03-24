STEAM Fest celebration aims to inspire next generation

STEAM Fest celebration helps to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers

LITTLETON - It's the combination of art and science and a whole lot of enthusiasm that makes up a special day for 650 students in the Littleton Public Schools.

Our science guy Steve Spangler is the pied piper of sorts today at Wilder Elementary for a celebration of science, technology, engineering, art and math.

It's the hopes of parents and teachers that this STEAM Fest celebration helps to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers.

