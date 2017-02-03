Colorado's Top 9 STEM education themed activities for families

KUSA - STEM Education doesn't have to take place only in the classroom. This week, we put together a list of great Colorado activities to get your kids and family excited about STEM learning that can be done together, on the weekends, or after school.
#9: The Forney Transportation Museum
Website: forneymuseum.org
If cars get your motor running, the Forney Transportation Museum is a good place to park you and your future STEM designer. Here, you and your family can peek inside of some of the world’s most famous cars, trains, motorcycles and trains.
#8: The Children's Museum of Denver
Website: mychildsmuseum.org
From clay wheel throwing to cooking lessons, to a professional photography event called "Say Cheese”, the Children’s Museum of Denver will make learning feel like play.
#7: The Museum of Outdoor Art
Website: moaonline.org
The museum of outdoor art is on a mission to make art a part of everyday life. Their sound gallery takes visitors on an auditory journey in their serene studio setting.
#6: The Denver Nature and Science Museum's IMAX film, Dream Big 3D
Website: dmns.org
Engineers are celebrated at the nature and science museum’s IMAX film, Dream Big 3D. From the Great Wall of China to solar cars, the inspiration to invent solutions and ideas will be sparked.
#5: Red Rocks Park
Website: redrocksonline.com
With 868 acres of Colorado terrain to enjoy, Red Rocks Park is a geological phenomenon where you can learn about everything from geology to animals in their natural habitat.
#4: The Morrison Natural History Museum
Website: mnhm.org
Dig deep intro paleontology at the Morrison Natural History Museum. Their time garden and fossil dig pit encourage creative thinking in a hands on environment.
#3: The Front Range Youth Symphony Orchestra
Website: arvadacenter.org
If you’ve got a future musician in your midst, a trip to the Arvada Center of Arts and Humanities to enjoy the sounds of the Front Range Youth Symphony Orchestra just may spark a desire to join in on the fun!
#2: Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum
Website: wingsmuseum.org
From flight simulators to a lecture series with actual astronauts, Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum excites kids who want to soar through the air or into space.
#1: Your own home!
I'd love to hear your STEM focused activities and ideas that you've been able to share with your children and family. Send me an email to amelia.earhart@9news.com.
