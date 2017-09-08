STEM Superstars: Local kid entrepreneur teaches peers business skills

Photo credit: Jack Bonneau

KUSA - At the young age of eleven, Jack Bonneau has already started his own business, complete with celebrity investors, profits and a plan for the future.

Jack's Stands and Marketplaces is a Denver based company that provides kids the opportunity to run "lemonade stand" style businesses in malls or farmer's markets, all with the goal of teaching children the values of entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

Jack's idea may sound familiar; he was a participant on the show Shark Tank, where he pitched his idea to celebrity investors. During the show, Jack received a $50,000 loan to grow his business nationwide.

In 2014, Jack began selling lemonade at The Orchard Famer's Market to earn money to buy a $400 Lego Star Wars Death Star. That process allowed Jack to learn about entrepreneurship and the power of business ownership. From there, the idea for Jack's Stands and Marketplaces was born.

This Saturday, September 9, you'll have the chance to meet Jack and hear him speak about how kids can follow in his path.

The free event, hosted at The Orchard in Westminster, takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Other vendors will include Sweet Bee Sisters, Charming Wine Charms, and Metal Mission.

To learn more about Jack, you can visit www.jacksstands.com and to get directions to The Orchard, please visit www.theorchardtowncenter.com.

