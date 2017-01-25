Students get real world experience in the beer world

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - A program at Metropolitan State University of Denver gives students the opportunity to brew beer for credit.

Wednesday, the students had the chance to share their brews with the public.

“This is becoming a career and unless you start thinking about it in those terms, you’re bound to just keep trying these weird, interesting things instead of making beer commercially," Scott Kerkmans said, professor for the Brewing Industry Program. "That feedback from the actual people that may drink their beer some day is invaluable."

Some of the brews included in the public sampling include an award-winning habanero mango beer in addition to a double IPA, a light pilsner and others.

(Photo: KUSA)

“The degree path for the average student is not terribly unfamiliar to anyone who has gone through a bachelor degree,” Kerkmans said. “We have two different Bachelor of

Science degrees: one is in brewery operations one is in brew pub operations.”

The Brewing Industry Program has been around for two years and already has around 60 students.

The program offers classes in everything from management to hospitality and science. Students will be able to graduate once they have completed 120 credit hours in the program.

(© 2017 KUSA)