Students take on annual Braille Challenge

Student test their speed and accuracy in transcribing an audio file to Braille. (Photo: Nelson Garcia)

LITTLETON - Who has the fastest and most accurate fingers in Colorado? The annual Braille Challenge aims to find out.

"The Braille competition is really the only competition nationwide that celebrates Braille," Brent Batron, assistant director for the Colorado Center for the Blind, said.

Students like 14-year-old Deya Villa-Cazaeres test their skills at reading, comprehension, speed, and accuracy in Braille. They bring their Braille writers to answer test questions and transcribe audio files.

"Listen to the passage and then you have to write as much as you can," Deya said.

Batron says the biggest part of the event is to create awareness that all blind people need to be proficient in Braille.

"Audio is great, but it is not true literacy," Batron said. "You don't learn how to spell through audio. Braille teaches you how to spell. It teaches you how to construct sentences."

The winner of the Colorado competition will move on to the national finals in California in June.

"That was intense," Deya said.

