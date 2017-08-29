Temple Grandin is so awesome she's getting her own beer

Temple Grandin in a sit-down interview with Next

KUSA - Peyton Manning won a lot of football games … and that’s probably why he inspired Oatmaha, a collaboration between Denver’s Factotum Brewhouse and Tow Yard Brewing in Indianapolis.

Now, another Colorado icon who redefined a field, was named one of the most influential people in the world and broke countless barriers along the way is getting her own beer.

In honor of her 70th birthday, Horse and Dragon Brewing Company is making Temple Grandin her own beer.

It’s called “Temple’s Grand Ale” (see what they did there?). It’s a light caramel ale that’s being released Tuesday for the famed animal scientist’s birthday.

You can get it Wednesday at numerous Fort Collins locations, including the Ramskeller on the Colorado State University campus, the Horse and Dragon Taproom and a couple of other places.

“We hope that, as requested, it makes a picture of an ice cream cone pop right into her (and your) head!” Horse and Dragon wrote on Facebook.

This year has been a good one for Temple Grandin.

She was one of 10 inductees into the National Women’s Hall of Fame. The requirements were to change the course of human history – something the CSU professor of animal sciences and spokesperson for autism has certainly done.

Grandin sat down with Next back in February. You can read that interview here: http://on9news.tv/2wm0vdu

© 2017 KUSA-TV