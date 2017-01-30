The Trump immigration ban: How it's affecting Colorado universities, colleges

Pres. Trump speaks at Central Intelligence headquarters (Olivier Douliery/AP via CNP) (Photo: Olivier Douliery, Associated Press)

Three students from Colorado State University were "caught up" in returning from their home countries as a result of President Donald Trump's executive order that effectively bans immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The order bans immigrants from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the U.S. for the next 90 days. It also suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

