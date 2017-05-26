Theater uses multi-sensory production to help kids learn

Denver Center for the Performing Arts hosts a show called "In a Pickle" for preschool students. (Photo: Nelson Garcia)

DENVER - Attending a Shakespearian play is likely not on the list of most preschool students, but the Denver Center for the Performing Arts wants young children to learn theater and from theater.

“This show is focused for 3-to-5 year olds in particular and it very sensory-based that all five senses are really being impacted in the performance of the show,” Allison Watrouse, director of education for DCPA, said.

The production is called “In a Pickle” put on by a theater company called Oily Cart. The students are brought into the world of Shakespeare’s The Winter Tale by having the kids experience smells, sights, sounds, and touch as the actors depict a scene from the play.

“Just make a connection, really sort of make a connection and engage them in the story,” Deanne Jones, stage manager and actress, said.

Watrouse calls this a multi-sensory learning experience.

“For families with young children to come and see the work that it’s tactile, it’s made for them. The whole experience is made for them,” Watrouse said.

The DCPA worked with the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and the Brooklyn Academy of Music to put on this production which will tour through three cities. In the fall, the Denver Center will put on another production aimed at kids called Snowy Days and other Stories.

