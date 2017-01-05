These metro Denver colleges produce the highest (and lowest) earning graduates

(Photo: Colorado School of Mines)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado School of Mines produces the highest-paid graduates out of metro Denver colleges, with students bringing in median earnings of $75,700 — well above the national average pay for grads of $33,400.

That's according to the U.S. Department of Education's new " College Scorecard," a ranking that looks at the median earnings of college graduates 10 years after they graduate relative to the cost.

We used the Department of Education's scorecard to zero in on colleges in metro Denver. Our search included colleges within a 30-mile radius of downtown Denver.

Public, private and for-profit universities were included, if enough data was available, for a total of 30 colleges.

