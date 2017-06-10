United Launch Alliance hopes to inspire students

CENTENNIAL - Centennial-based United Launch Alliance hopes to inspire kids in Colorado to become our nation's future rocket scientists.

ULA is igniting imaginations by allowing grade-school students to put together payloads for a rocket launch this summer.

Sixteen of those payloads are already confirmed to fly.

Other payloads set to launch this summer come from Boulder High School, STEM Academy in Highlands Ranch, the Smoky Hill Area Robotics Club in Centennial, the Girl Scouts of Colorado Rocketry Team in Colorado Springs, Boy Scout Troop 127 in Aurora, Eaglecrest High School in Centennial, Crown Point Academy in Westminster, and the STEM School in Highlands Ranch.

