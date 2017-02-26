BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - The University of Colorado in Boulder wants to double its student mental health fee due to an unexpected demand for counseling and psychiatric care.



The Daily Camera reports students pay a $21.77 per semester and in return receive six counseling or psychiatric care visits at Wardenburg Health Services. Student government leaders proposed the fee in 2015 and at the time, Wardenburg leaders estimated students would make 9,400 visits per year.



Students made 15,200 visits during the 2015-16 school year and are on track to make more than 16,000 visits this year. The university has had to hire more counselors.



To continue offering its same level of services, CU Boulder is asking the Board of Regents to approve an increase to $42.55 a semester. Students would receive six individual visits along with free crisis care and group therapy.

