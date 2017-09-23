University won't use new evidence standard in sex assaults

CU-Boulder (Photo: CU-Boulder)

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - The University of Colorado does not plan to require a higher standard of evidence in sexual assault cases despite a move by the U.S. education secretary to scrap evidence rules adopted by the Obama administration.



The Boulder Daily Camera reports that the Obama administration had required universities to use a "preponderance of the evidence" to back up sexual assault claims.



Education Secretary Betsy DeVos rescinded that rule Friday, saying an evidence standard that would be harder to meet would help ensure those accused of sexual assault are treated fairly.



Valerie Simons with the University of Colorado's Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance says the school already provides fairness to all involved in campus sexual assault investigations.



She says addressing sexual misconduct remains a priority for administrators.



© 2017 KUSA-TV