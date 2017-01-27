Water main break closes Jeffco middle school

(Photo: Google Maps)

JEFFERSON COUNTY - Students at a middle school in Jefferson County will get a three-day weekend thanks to a water main break.

Wayne Carle Middle School announced it would close Friday due to a break that would not be fixed in time for school.

The honor assembly planned for the day is also canceled, Jeffco Public Schools said.

Parents and staff were notified about the closure early Friday morning.

Wayne Carle Middle School is located at 10200 W. 100th Ave. in Broomfield – not far from Standley Lake.

