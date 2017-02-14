Western Colorado teacher wins national award

Grand Junction (Photo: Wikipedia)

GRAND JUNCTION, COLO. (AP) - A western Colorado elementary school teacher has been awarded the National Milken Educator Award.



The Daily Sentinel of Grand Junction reported Monday that Rim Rock Elementary School teacher Felicia Casto is one of 35 teachers across the country selected for the award, which recognizes educators as some of the top teachers in the country. Casto is the first District 51 teacher to be recognized since 2002.



The award also comes with a $25,000 check.



Casto has worked in education for 14 years and has been a classroom coach and interventionist at Rim Rock for five years.



