End of an era: AOL Instant Messenger to be discontinued

KUSA - All good things must come to an end.

AOL Instant Messenger, or AIM, will shut down on December 15, the company announced Friday. AOL says that while the chat website was once extremely popular, the service is now unsustainable.

Launched in 1997, the iconic chat service was often part of one's introduction to the internet in the 90s and early 2000s.

"We know there are so many loyal fans who have used AIM for decades; and we loved working and building the first chat app of its kind since 1997," said an AOL statement. "Our focus will always be on providing the kind of innovative experiences consumers want. We’re more excited than ever to focus on building the next generation of iconic brands and life-changing products."

If you have an AIM email address, not to fret, your service will continue as normal, but all other data and information on AOL Instant Messenger will be deleted.

All good things come to an end. On Dec 15, we'll bid farewell to AIM. Thank you to all our users! #AIMemories https://t.co/b6cjR2tSuU pic.twitter.com/V09Fl7EPMx — AIM (@aim) October 6, 2017

Internet over the demise of #AIM be all pic.twitter.com/DT2F6HdG7S — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) October 6, 2017

