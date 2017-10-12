Enter your pet into a costume contest for a good cause

KUSA
Alexander Kirk, KUSA 11:02 AM. MDT October 12, 2017

KUSA - Dressing pets in costumes is a Halloween tradition, so do it for a charitable cause. 

Proceeds from Saturday's 19th Annual Fright Fest Pet Parade Costume Contest at Elitch Gardens benefit PawsCo, a non-profit dedicated to reducing pet overpopulation. 

Awards will be given out in three categories: funniest, most original and best pet/owner combination. 

Registration into the pet parade is $20 per pet and can be done online here.

Check-in begins at noon and the contest gets underway at 1 p.m.

For more information visit ElitchGardens.com.

