70-acre movie production campus, 'smart city' development eyed near Parker

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A company with ties to Hollywood media production seeks to create a high-tech sound stage and film production center to anchor a 70-acre development in northern Douglas County.

The town of Parker and Panasonic’s smart city technologies business are partners in the project.

Redbarre, a 22-year-old Denver company, plans to formally announce the project Friday Aug. 11 at the state capitol in downtown Denver.

The project, located on the north side of the E-470 toll road west of Chambers Road, touts 1.9 million square feet of mixed-use facilities “atop a massive high-speed data campus” with a media production campus at its heart, according to a Redbarre summary.

