BOULDER - Shinesty -- a Boulder-based retail apparel company that has been growing at a fast clip since its launch two years ago-- is the focus of a reality TV show on MTV2.

Founders Chris White and Jens Nicolaysen started the company by buying up clothes and whacky items at second-hand stores.

Their collection of items includes Christmas-themed suits and dresses, retro ski suits, adult sports-themed onesies, according to our partners at the Denver Business Journal.

They and their employees are the stars of Shinesty, which debuted on MTV2 Thursday evening. It's scheduled to air on Thursday night at 6 p.m. Mountain time.

