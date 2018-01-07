Here's what's happening on the Golden Globes | LIVE BLOG

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 07: Singer Kelly Clarkson attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Photo: Frazer Harrison, 2018 Getty Images)

The stars are on the red carpet and heading in to the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Tonight, the Golden Globes will crown cinematic winners with all the Hollywood glitz and glamour one would expect from an awards show, and a few surprises.

Want to watch? Here's where you can watch live or stream online. The Red Carpet begins at 5 p.m. on NBC. The awards begin at 6 p.m.

We'll keep this story updated throughout the night as all the funny, strange, and emotional moments take the stage (and social media).

The awards will be hosted by Seth Meyers.

Editor's Note: All times Mountain

6:19 pm: Sam Rockwell wins best supporting actor for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. After that, in the commercial break, the first #MeToo related commercial airs.

6:14 pm: Nicole Kidman wins for best actress in a movie or limited series for Big Little Lies (HBO). She makes a tearful thank you to her husband and acknowledges the #MeToo movement.

6:10 pm: Several Kevin Spacey jokes are met with more laughter than the Harvey Weinstein jab. Meyers uses the celebs in the audience to aid his monologue. His opener wraps up and Gal Gadot and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson take the stage.

6:01 pm: Seth Meyers takes the stage! His first joke is about marijuana (it's legal) and sexual harassment (not legal). He opens by greeting ladies and "remaining gentleman," an obvious nod to the anti sexual harassment movement sweeping the Globes. His joke on Harvey Weinstein kind of falls flat, however, and is met with a few boos.

5:46 pm: Apparently, they're taking down the hedges behind NBC presenters Carson Daly and Natalie Morales as they wrap up their Red Carpet live coverage. Guess we'll be heading inside soon to see Seth Meyers' monologue!

5:25 pm: Kerry Washington makes a powerful plea with Al Roker to support the Legal Defense Fund as she discusses solidarity and the movement to bring awareness to victims of abuse and assault in the workplace.

5:05 pm: NBC's live Red Carpet broadcast has begun! America Ferrera addresses "solidarity" of women in black and sexual discrimination in the industry, and all industries. Natalie Portman stands alongside her. Eva Longoria and Reese Witherspoon also denounce discrimination, abuse.

4:27 pm: Stars have begun arriving on the red carpet. As predicted, many of the women are dressed in black gowns. This is meant to be a show of solidarity for the #MeToo movement highlighting sexual assault within the movie industry.

