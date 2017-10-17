New Han Solo movie finally gets a title

Alden Ehrenreich, who will play Han Solo, on stage during Future Directors Panel at the Star Wars Celebration 2016 at ExCel on July 17, 2016 in London, England. (Photo: Ben A. Pruchnie, 2016 Getty Images)

KUSA - Star Wars fans, rejoice!

Lucasfilm's "Untitled Young Han Solo" movie finally has a title:

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Ron Howard made the announcement on his Twitter account Tuesday morning.

Howard, who took over as the movie's director midway through filming, said production on the Star Wars flick had officially wrapped.

Alden Ehrenreich stars in the movie as a younger-than-Harrison Ford version of Han Solo and Donald Glover plays Lando Calrissian. Other members of the cast include Thandie Newton, Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson.

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" hits theaters May 25, 2018.

Hey #Twitterville we just wrapped production so here's a special message #StarWars pic.twitter.com/8QJqN5BGxr — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 17, 2017

