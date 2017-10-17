New Han Solo movie finally gets a title

KUSA - Star Wars fans, rejoice!
Lucasfilm's "Untitled Young Han Solo" movie finally has a title:
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Ron Howard made the announcement on his Twitter account Tuesday morning.
Howard, who took over as the movie's director midway through filming, said production on the Star Wars flick had officially wrapped.
Alden Ehrenreich stars in the movie as a younger-than-Harrison Ford version of Han Solo and Donald Glover plays Lando Calrissian. Other members of the cast include Thandie Newton, Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson.
"Solo: A Star Wars Story" hits theaters May 25, 2018.
Watch Ron Howard's tweet here.
