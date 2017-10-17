KUSA
Close

New Han Solo movie finally gets a title

Alexander Kirk, KUSA 11:12 AM. MDT October 17, 2017

KUSA - Star Wars fans, rejoice!

Lucasfilm's "Untitled Young Han Solo" movie finally has a title:

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Ron Howard made the announcement on his Twitter account Tuesday morning. 

Howard, who took over as the movie's director midway through filming, said production on the Star Wars flick had officially wrapped. 

Alden Ehrenreich stars in the movie as a younger-than-Harrison Ford version of Han Solo and Donald Glover plays Lando Calrissian. Other members of the cast include Thandie Newton, Emilia Clarke and Woody Harrelson. 

"Solo: A Star Wars Story" hits theaters May 25, 2018. 

Watch Ron Howard's tweet here.

© 2017 KUSA-TV

KUSA

Watch the new 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer (and maybe snag some tickets, too)

KUSA

Boulder's Sphero unveils new Star Wars droids

KUSA

J.J. Abrams returning to 'Star Wars'

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories