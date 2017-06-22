New mountain music venue coming to Frisco

An artist rendering of 10 Mile Music Hall, courtesy B. Confer in Silverthorne (Photo: B.Confer Architects in Silverthorne)

FRISCO - This week developers broke ground on a new music venue in Frisco that will be double the capacity of most other indoor venues in the mountains.

"I can't think of anything outside of Denver, Boulder that has a capacity like we're going to have," said Todd Altschuler, co-owner of the Barkley Ballroom.

He and his business partner Keegan Casey are behind the new venue called 10 Mile Music Hall, which is being built on a vacant lot about a block away on East Main Street.

They officially broke ground Tuesday on the venue that's being designed as a state-of-the-art music and wedding venue. It will be able to host entertainers and events year round.

Altschuler hopes the size and impressive amenities will attract bigger bands to the area.

"People from this area love going to Denver but it will be awesome for them to be able to see bands that they would normally have to travel Denver to see right in their own community," he said.

The building is capped off with a large rooftop deck with a tiki bar like atmosphere and panoramic views of the Ten Mile Range. The deck will be open all summer even when there is no concert.

"We are super excited for it," Altschuler said. "We can't wait to start bringing bigger acts and genres. I just think that it's going to be a huge boom to Frisco."

They hope to be open by later summer or early fall of 2018. The Barkley Ballroom operations will not be affected by this new venture.

© 2017 KUSA-TV