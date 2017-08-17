Shania Twain announces Denver show

Shania Twain performs on stage at the Citi Concert Series on TODAY at Rockefeller Park on June 16, 2017 in New York City (Photo: Jamie McCarthy, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - It’s not for almost a year, but if you’re a fan of 1990s country, this will impress you … a lot.

Shania Twain is back, and announced that her Now tour will stop by the Pepsi Center on Friday, July 27, 2018.

Like we said … you’ve got a while to plan, but to quote Shania, “Life’s About to Get Good.”

Tickets to the show go on sale Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. on www.AltitudeTickets.com, www.livenation.com, and by calling 303-893-TIXS.

Tickets start at $69.95 and go to $89.95, $109.95 and $149.95 (or to use another song title, “Ka-Cing!”).

