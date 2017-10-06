EPA chief: Say goodbye to federal Clean Power Plan

(Photo: T.J. Kirkpatrick, Bloomberg)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt confirmed Friday that the Trump administration is getting rid of one of the signature climate change policies set in place by former President Barack Obama.

“It’s going away,” Pruitt said in an interview with the Phoenix Business Journal — a sister news outlet to the Denver Business Journal — during a stop in Arizona.

The EPA under President Donald Trump plans on ending Obama’s Clean Power Plan, as Trump had vowed during his campaign.

That plan aimed to cut carbon emissions from power plants as part of the U.S. role in the international Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2xYegm3

© 2017 KUSA-TV