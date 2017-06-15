Escaped inmates captured in Tenn., governor says

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. -- The escaped inmates accused of killing two correctional officers have been captured, Gov. Deal confirmed.

Donnie Rowe, 43, and Ricky DuBose, 24, were captured in Murfreesboro, Tenn. after a chase, authorities confirmed. Rowe and Dubose have been on the run since Tuesday, when they allegedly overpowered two correctional officers on a transport bus in Putnam County before making their escape. Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue were killed in the process.

CAPTURED: Fugitives in custody following car chase in TN. More info will be forthcoming. — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) June 16, 2017

Dubose and Rowe have been captured. — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) June 16, 2017

On Thursday evening, WSMV reported Shelbyville Police found a couple tied up and a black Jeep and guns were stolen. Police said they believe it was Rowe and DuBose. Rowe is from Lewisberg, Tenn., about 20 miles west of Shelbyville.

Police officials stopped a car they believed to be Rowe and DuBose on Interstate 24 near the Epps Mill Road exit. That's when the inmates left the car and ran away on foot in the area before they were captured.

TIMELINE | Manhunt for escaped Georgia inmates

THE FULL STORY | Manhunt continues for "dangerous beyond belief" escaped inmates

A state-wide search for Rowe and DuBose had been underway since they made their escape on Tuesday and authorities had been offering a $130,00 reward for their capture. A BOLO had been issued for a white Ford pick-up truck that the inmates had reportedly been traveling in.

Stay with 11Alive for more details on this breaking news story!

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM