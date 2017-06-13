Experience a law enforcement cadet academy in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY - If you have ever wanted to experience the types of trainings and drills police and deputies go through as cadets, here is your chance.

Adams County and Flatrock Training Center are offering a look into their courses in everything from defensive tactics to highway driving to marksmanship and virtual scenario simulation.

Citizens and those with an interest in a law enforcement career can sign up and experience high-speed driving on a track and watch a demonstration at their shooting range.

The Flatrock Open House and Career Expo is Saturday, June 17. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the first tour begins at 9:00 a.m.

