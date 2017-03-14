Experts warn of huge season for nuisance bugs

Stanardsville, Virginia. (Photo: Greg Dale)

BOISE - It’s hard not to love the beautiful weather upon us right now, but there is one thing that comes along with it we aren't too excited about -- bugs.

Ticks and mosquitoes are already here, with numbers growing by the hour.

Veterinarians say this season is going to be bad one for nuisance bugs.

With all of the flooding we've seen there's a lot standing water across the valley. That's in addition to places the pond at Julia Davis Park in Boise, which is the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes, especially when the weather gets warmer.

It's not just mosquitoes, some experts are already seeing ticks.

"I had a client call me about three weeks ago that has a horse in Eagle nowhere near the river up off Beacon Light that had several hundred ticks on it at one time," said veterinarian Matt Woodington.

Vets at Woodington Veterinary say it's early to be seeing ticks.

"In a typical year, we usually have ticks early in the spring looking April, May time period," said veterinarian Erin Witt. "In the last two years, last year and then this year included, we are starting to see fleas and ticks in February."

"Spring and summer we are going to have a huge tick season,” said Woodington. “Fleas and ticks in both our large and small animals, we're going to see a huge problem with the moisture that we've had this winter sets off for a wonderful season for the fleas and ticks and they're going to love it.”

The concerns don’t stop at ticks.

"Definitely the nuisance type of mosquitoes are going to be out in pretty high numbers, my guess, within the next four weeks," said Ed Burnett.

Ed Burnett is the district director for the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District. He says all of the water we're seeing is the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes, so he's already got crews working to address those concerns. They're scouting out areas where mosquitoes will breed.

"If we start seeing signs of mosquito larva just starting to hatch out then we'll start doing some early treatments with some long term residuals with, to try to keep those mosquitoes from hatching," said Burnett.

In addition to pre-treatment, Burnett says his crews are trying to inform the community by giving out tips on irrigation and water use. For example, he says the worst thing you can do is start watering now because the ground is already very wet and saturated.

He says there's nowhere for the water to go, so it will create that standing water that becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

