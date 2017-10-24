Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump after condolence call

Myeshia Johnson wipes away tears during the burial service for her husband U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson at the Memorial Gardens East cemetery on Oct. 21, 2017 in Hollywood, Florida. Sgt. Johnson was killed in an ambush in Niger on Oct. 4. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

MIAMI (AP) - The pregnant widow of a fallen U.S. soldier whose combat death led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman says the phone call from the president left her angry and crying.

Myeshia Johnson told ABC's "Good Morning America" in an interview Monday she has nothing to say to the president. She said his phone call made "me cry even worse."

"[I was] very upset and hurt. It made me cry even worse." - Myeshia Johnson, widow of Sgt. La David Johnson to @GStephanopoulos pic.twitter.com/JguNqTaYa3 — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 23, 2017

Sgt. La David Johnson and three comrades died Oct. 4 in Africa when militants tied to the Islamic State attacked them.

The war of words between the president and Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson began Tuesday when she said Trump told Myeshia Johnson in a phone call that her husband "knew what he signed up for" and didn't appear to know his name, an account later backed up by Johnson's aunt.

FULL INTERVIEW between @GStephanopoulos and Myeshia Johnson, widow of fallen soldier Sgt. La David Johnson: https://t.co/8fRPhejRl8 pic.twitter.com/8UzCwVDGVp — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 23, 2017

© 2017 Associated Press