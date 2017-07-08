Family seeks help in finding missing 82-year-old man

Isaak Komisarchik was last seen near the 9900 Block of E. Yale Ave. in Denver on July 5. Police say he has a diminished mental capacity. (Photo: Nelson Garcia)

DENVER - The last time Isaak Komisarchik was seen, he was wearing gray pajama pants and a gray-and-white striped shirt around 2 p.m. on July 5.

"He actually walked to the mailbox to pick up the mail and to the office to get some things from there and then he just disappeared," said Yelena, his daughter.

Komisarchik's last known whereabouts were in the 9900 block of E. Yale Avenue in southeast Denver, near the Cherry Creek County Club.

"He couldn't take long walks. He physically couldn't do that," Yelena said. He mentally had some issues, too. The kind of issues that come with age, according to Yelena.

"He could've gotten disoriented at times," she said.

Yelena said that's sad for a man who was known for his wit. He was a family guy who wrote poems for his loved ones in Russian.

"There was no event or celebration without him scribbling any lines," Yelena said.

His granddaughter, Elina, said he was a funny man, too.

"He was always the one sharing slightly inappropriate jokes with us, a little bit of bathroom humor," Elina said. He loved to share a little bit of life.

"He should be safe, so where is he?" Elina said.

The area where he disappeared is a safe, quiet area, according to Komisarchik's family.

"I can't get into my mind what could've happened to him from the steps that he's taken from his apartment building to his just disappearing," Yelena said.

If you know anything about the whereabouts of Komisarchik, please contact Denver Police at 720-913-2000.

"It's been three days since he's been gone and we're really worried and really, really anxious to get him back," Yelena said.

© 2017 KUSA-TV