Colorado State Patrol is urging drivers to avoid the area around I-25 and E-470 in Broomfield.

That's after a fatal crash between a black SUV and a semi truck. CSP says the northbound side of I-25 is down to one lane.

Avoid NB 25 @E470. 2-vehicle fatal. Northbound lanes down to 1 lane pic.twitter.com/zlDYgryLv6 — CSP 1D Adams (@CSP_AdamsCounty) July 14, 2017

