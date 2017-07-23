KUSA
Father, son get controversial view at Cleveland Indians game

A Cleveland Indians' fan was upset after being seated behind another fan with controversial tattoos during Sunday's game against the Blue Jay's .

Martin Gecovich took to social media to express his frustrations after being seated behind a man with two swastika's tattooed on his back.

He posted these photo's with the caption, " @indians do my kids and I have to have a swastika, and nazi train staring at us all game today?  


In the photos, the man can be seen without a shirt and the tattoos, clearly visible. 

Since tweeting the photos, Gecovich has made his page private and changed his handle. 

 

