FDA: 'Love' is not an ingredient

(Photo: Miguel Villagran, 2011 Getty Images)

KUSA - Nashoba Granola is not made with love.

At least according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

A bakery in Massachusetts was scolded by the FDA for listing "love" as an ingredient on its granola labels.

"Your Nashoba Granola label lists ingredient 'Love.' Ingredients required to be declared on the label or labeling of food must be listed by their common or usual name," reads the September 22 warning letter. "'Love' is not a common or usual name of an ingredient, and is considered to be intervening material because it is not part of the common or usual name of the ingredient."

You can read the FDA's full report here.

