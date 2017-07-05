Feds set up disaster loan center for hail victims

The U.S. Small Business Administration has set up a Disaster Loan Outreach Center at the Jefferson County Administration and Courts Building in Golden for victims of a massive hail storm on May 8. (Photo: Bryan Wendland)

GOLDEN - When the hail storm hit the Colorado Mills mall, Hakan Kurban took a big hit to his businesses.

"The main damage wasn't the hail. It was the water, just got into the mall after the roof was damaged," Kurban said.

He owns the Snack Shop, a popcorn kiosk, and the kid's train at Colorado Mills in Golden. He had to trash all of his inventory and replace large equipment. Kurban says he had liability insurance only so his businesses losses of between $200,000 and $250,000 are not covered.

"We're gonna need some help," Kurban said. "If we open, we're gonna need a bunch of loans and help I'm sure."

Kurban said he's not alone.

"I got a bunch of friends, business owners, they're going to flea markets, farmers market, and the festivals trying to make some money to survive," Kurban said.

The United States Small Business Administration has set up in Golden just for people like Kurban. The Office of Disaster Assistance is offering low-interest loans at rates the banks cannot meet, according to Public Information Officer Kevin Wynne.

"To help the homeowners, renters, and businesses get back on their feet again and repair the disaster damaged property they obtained," Wynne said.

The SBA has set up in a conference room inside the Jefferson County Administration and Courts Building, commonly known as "Taj Mahal" in Golden.

"They still have bills to pay, they still have employees to pay - that's why it's great to come down here," Wynne said.

Kurban says he is interested in heading down to the Disaster Loan Outreach Center.

"Anything helps at this point, anything," Kurban said.

The SBA Office of Disaster Assistance will be onsite to help storm victims from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the JeffCo Administration Building. If you need more information on the center or loan applications, click here.

"Our hope is going back and just rebuild everything," Kurban said.

© 2017 KUSA-TV